Hindu pilgrimages surpass global religious gatherings: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said there has been an unprecedented influx of pilgrims to Hindu religious sites in the state, and asserted these numbers far exceed those at global religious gatherings in Mecca and the Vatican City.

Addressing the legislative council during the state’s budget session, he noted that while 1.4 crore pilgrims visit Mecca annually for Haj and 80 lakh visit Vatican City in a year, Ayodhya alone welcomed 16 crore devotees in just 52 days.

He said millions have thronged Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, and other pilgrimage sites as well. Adityanath described the ongoing Maha Kumbh as the “greatest festival of the century” and a matter of pride for all.

“Maha Kumbh has shattered all previous records, making it the largest congregation in human history,” he said, adding that the event has placed Uttar Pradesh on the world map and has integrated five major pilgrimage sites -- Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj -- into what he termed as the ‘Panch Teerth’ (five sacred sites). Slamming the Opposition for its “attempts to tarnish” the event’s image, he remarked, “The entire world is witnessing the grandeur and sanctity of the Maha Kumbh, but the Opposition is busy with baseless criticism.”

The chief minister said that 64 crore devotees have already participated in the Maha Kumbh, a figure, which he termed was “unmatched by any other religious gathering in the world”. Adityanath also took a swipe at the Opposition for its changing stance on the Ram Temple and Maha Kumbh. “Great initiatives often go through three stages -- mockery, opposition and eventual acceptance. The same happened with the Ram Temple and Maha Kumbh. Initially, the Opposition parties mocked them, then opposed them, but ultimately they had to embrace them,” he said, citing the examples of Opposition leaders participating in rituals at the Sangam and declaring themselves as followers of Sanatan Dharma. Referring to Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey’s speech in the assembly on Monday, he said, “The Leader of Opposition first claimed to be a sanatani, then a socialist.

This itself is proof of their acceptance.” Criticising the Leftist and socialist factions for trying to malign the Maha Kumbh, Adityanath asserted that the overwhelming participation of devotees has invalidated their negativity.

“The entire world is now recognising the power and relevance of Sanatan Dharma,” he said. On allegations of the Ganga’s pollution, Adityanath cited scientific findings to assert the river’s purity.

He referred to reports by Padma Shri awardee scientist Ajay Sonkar’s laboratory, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, and the Central Pollution Control Board to claim that Ganga water at Prayagraj is not only fit for bathing but also pure as alkaline water. The chief minister said that tests conducted on January 17 confirmed that key water quality parameters -- Biochemical Oxygen Demand, Chemical Oxygen Demand, and Fecal Coliform -- were well within the acceptable limits.

“Despite the influx of millions of devotees, sanctity of the Ganga remains intact, which proves the spiritual and self-purifying nature of this sacred river,” he claimed. Adityanath accused the Opposition of deliberately spreading misinformation to discredit the Maha Kumbh and the government. Debunking claims that 35 people from the Gorakhpur-Basti region have gone missing during the Kumbh, he said that all of them have returned home safe and that the Digital Kumbh system has successfully reunited 28,000 stranded pilgrims with their families.