His sacrifice always inspires countrymen: PM Modi on Birsa Munda's death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to legendary tribal leader and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his 125th death anniversary, also known as 'Balidan Diwas', calling his life a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and commitment to tribal welfare and national pride.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote: "Respectful tribute to the great hero of the freedom struggle Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji on his Balidan Diwas. He dedicated his life to the welfare of the tribal brothers and sisters and to protecting their rights. His sacrifice and dedication will always inspire the countrymen."

स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के महानायक भगवान बिरसा मुंडा जी को उनके बलिदान दिवस पर आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। आदिवासी भाई-बहनों के कल्याण और उनके अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए उन्होंने अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। उनका त्याग और समर्पण देशवासियों को सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/IU2wiFhhqO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2025

Birsa Munda, born on November 15, 1875, in Ulihatu village -- now in Jharkhand -- emerged as a formidable force against British colonial rule in the late 19th century.

Despite having limited formal education, he united Adivasi communities against exploitation by British officials, landlords, and missionaries and led a socio-religious movement to assert tribal identity and rights.

Known as 'Dharti Aaba' or the 'Father of the Earth' by tribal communities, Birsa Munda laid down his life for the cause of Indigenous empowerment and resistance to colonial oppression.

He died at the young age of 25 in British custody but left behind a legacy of resistance that continues to inspire tribal and non-tribal Indians alike.

On November 15, 2024, PM Modi had launched the 150th birth anniversary year of Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, visiting Jamui in Bihar where he also unveiled development projects worth over Rs 6,640 crore.

During the event, he released a commemorative coin and postage stamp in honour of the iconic tribal leader.

Speaking then, PM Modi underlined the importance of honouring Birsa Munda's contributions, which had been "ignored for decades after Independence", and said the celebrations were a sincere attempt to bring long-overdue recognition to tribal history and heroism.

The Modi government had declared November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to honour tribal freedom fighters and their contributions to the country's independence and identity.