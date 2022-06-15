  • Menu
Historic Baliyatra this year

Due to two years of Covid pandemic the historic annual fair Baliyatra of Cuttack had stopped.

This year it will be held, said Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani. The Baliyatra is a State-level festival as huge number of stalls ofdifferent categories sellinga variety of items are showcased when people from adjacent areas congregate.

TheOdisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) will also showcase its products at stalls like earlier years.

