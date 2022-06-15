Historic Baliyatra this year

Cuttack: Due to two years of Covid pandemic the historic annual fair Baliyatra of Cuttack had stopped.

This year it will be held, said Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani. The Baliyatra is a State-level festival as huge number of stalls ofdifferent categories sellinga variety of items are showcased when people from adjacent areas congregate.

TheOdisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) will also showcase its products at stalls like earlier years.