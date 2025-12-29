HM Amit Shah inaugurates Northeast's largest auditorium in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated the Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir in Guwahati, the largest auditorium in the Northeast, marking a major milestone in Assam's efforts to strengthen cultural and public infrastructure.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 291 crore, the state-of-the-art cultural complex has a seating capacity of 5,000 and is spread over 45 bighas, covering nearly 15 acres in the Khanapara area of the city.

Officials said the facility has been envisioned as a premier venue capable of hosting large-scale cultural programmes, conferences and national and international events, positioning Guwahati as a key cultural hub for the region.

Apart from the main auditorium, the complex includes a modern convention centre, five VIP suites and a multi-level parking facility with a capacity of around 450 vehicles.

Advanced audio-visual systems, digital infrastructure and modern stage facilities have been incorporated to meet global standards, officials said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Jyoti–Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir reflects the state government's commitment to promoting culture alongside sustainable development.

He noted that the complex will operate on green energy, with solar panels installed on the rooftop to reduce its carbon footprint and align the project with Assam’s environmental goals.

Named in honour of two towering cultural icons of Assam -- Jyotiprasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha -- the auditorium is expected to serve as a major platform for artists, cultural organisations and institutions from across the Northeast.

Officials said the venue will also facilitate large public gatherings and government programmes.

During his visit, the Union Home Minister is also scheduled to felicitate around 1,000 beneficiaries of the Congenital Heart Disease programme at the newly inaugurated auditorium, highlighting the government’s focus on social welfare alongside infrastructure development.

The inauguration of the Jyoti–Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir has been widely welcomed by cultural circles and officials, who described it as a significant addition to Assam's cultural landscape.

The project is expected to boost cultural tourism, encourage large-scale events and further consolidate Guwahati’s role as a regional centre for culture, governance and public engagement in the Northeast.