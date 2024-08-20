Live
Hoax Bomb Threats Trigger Evacuations In South Delhi Malls And Hospital
- Following a series of hoax bomb threats in Gurugram and South Delhi, authorities evacuated several malls and a hospital after receiving email threats.
- Searches were conducted, but no explosives were found.
Highlights:
A few days after a false bomb threat at Gurugram's Ambience Mall, three malls and a hospital in South Delhi received a similar threat via email on Monday. This prompted authorities to evacuate the premises and conduct thorough searches.
The email claimed that an explosive device would detonate within a few hours. However, the threat was eventually deemed a hoax.
Senior officials reported receiving the bomb threat information for Chanakya Mall (Chanakyapuri), Select Citywalk (Saket), Ambience Mall (Vasant Kunj), and Primus Hospital (Chanakyapuri), along with other locations.
Delhi Police and fire teams immediately conducted search operations at the specified sites, but no explosives were discovered.
Earlier on August 17, Ambience Mall in Gurugram also received an email threat, with the sender claiming to have planted bombs to "kill everyone in the building." The mall was evacuated, but no bombs were found.
On the same day, people were evacuated from DLF Mall of India in Noida due to fears of a bomb scare, although authorities later clarified it was a mock drill to assess the mall's security measures.
Earlier, on August 2, a school in Greater Kailash received a similar email threat, claiming the building would be blown up. However, nothing was found during the investigation.