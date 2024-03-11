Hockey coaching camp in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: The Hockey Association of Jharsuguda is set to nurture budding talents as it announced a training camp for the young enthusiasts aged nine to 15 years, both boys and girls.

Sri Ganesh Naik, a member of the District Hockey Association, anticipates a surge in skilled players over the next five years.

Scheduled from March 20 for a week, the camp, which will start at the district hockey stadium, will accommodate 100 players. Expert coaches will guide the participants.

The association has made all arrangements for the players’ stay and letters soliciting sponsorship from various schools have been dispatched.

Members Shanti Naik, Prajayala Patel, Ashwin Pandey, Bujay Behera and State vice-president Jeevan Mohanty participated in a meeting chaired by veteran player Sri Ganesh Naik.

This initiative promises to be a stepping stone for aspiring hockey players, fostering a culture of skill development and sportsmanship in the region.