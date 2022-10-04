Home-built light chopper inducted

Jodhpur: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday inducted the first fleet of indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), which has been developed primarily for mountain warfare after a requirement for it was felt during the Kargil war in 1999.

Developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the 5.8-tonne twin-engine gunship chopper is armed with air-to-air missiles, 20 mm turret guns, rocket systems and other weapons. The fleet comprising four helicopters was inducted into the IAF at a ceremony at the Jodhpur Air Force Station in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and other senior military officials.

The defence minister named the helicopter as 'Prachand' (fierce) and said the platform, capable of operating in day and night, will add significant edge to the IAF's combat capabilities as it can hit enemy targets with precision.

Singh, who also flew a sortie on the LCH, said it can operate in all possible conditions, and is among one of the best globally in its class. The helicopter, with its wide range of missiles and other weapons, can hit enemy infantry, tanks, bunkers, drones and other assets in high-altitude regions, military officials said. In his address, Singh described induction of the indigenously-built LCH into the IAF as a "momentous occasion" for India's defence production. "The IAF has been playing an important role in protecting India's sovereignty and I am confident that its overall capability will enhance further following induction of LCH," Singh said in his address. "We have been focusing on boosting the country's defence production following certain developments.... security of the country has been our foremost priority and it will remain so," he said.

