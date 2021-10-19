Home Minister Amit Shah meets PM Modi amid increasing terror attacks in Kashmir

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today i.e. on Tuesday. Amit Shah went to PM Modi's residence and met him. Amit Shah spoke to PM Modi on many issues including Jammu and Kashmir. Significantly, the government is very concerned about the Kashmir issue. Even before this, Home Minister Amit Shah had a marathon meeting with security agencies.The talks between the two leaders lasted for more than an hour.



In this meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah informed the PM about the steps taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Union Home Ministry regarding the "target killings" being done by the terrorists and the intention to create an atmosphere of fear.During the meeting with the PM, the Home Minister informed him on Kashmir as well as other important issues related to internal security.



In fact, due to the strict policy of the Government of India, the terrorists who have been battered in the valley are now targeting minority Hindus, Sikhs and migrant people by doing targeted killings.In the last 16 days, terrorists have killed 11 common people.Due to this, an atmosphere of fear has arisen there and the exodus of migrants from the state has also started on a large scale.



Significantly, before meeting PM Modi, Shah had a marathon meeting of about six hours with agencies on the issue of national security.In this meeting, he gave many instructions regarding internal security.Apart from this,The meeting also seriously considered the killing of civilians in Kashmir by targeting them.



Home Minister Amit Shah is going to visit Jammu and Kashmir on 23 October.From 23 to 25 October, he will visit both the areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and will also hold an important high-level meeting regarding the security situation.This is the first visit of the Union Home Minister to the state after the removal of Article 370 from the state.During this visit, the Home Minister will not only give instructions to make the security system tight and strong, as well as make many important announcements for the development of the state.