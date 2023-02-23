Home Minister Amit Shah To Hold Meeting In Bengaluru To Discuss The Party's Strategy

Home Minister Amit Shah will meet with Bengaluru leaders on Thursday evening because the BJP's election strategy would heavily depend on how well it performs in the state capital, which has 28 Assembly districts.

Shah will speak with BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa, MPs, and MLAs from the party on the party's plans for Bengaluru. Shah would assess the Assembly election preparations during a meeting at a private hotel.



The BJP had not performed particularly well in Bengaluru during the 2018 Assembly elections, but following the byelections, when MLAs from the Congress and JDS joined the party to help form the government, its performance increased.

Shah will converse with representatives from a range of industries, including the film industry, medical professionals, large and small businesses, and educational organisations. A BJP representative stated that at a meeting to be held in Bengaluru's Town Hall, he will speak with roughly 500 people for almost 60 minutes.

Furthermore, Shah will outline the initiatives undertaken by the Union and State governments during the conference, which is considered as an effort to gain the trust of leaders from various sectors before the elections. During his most recent trip to Bengaluru, PM Modi spoke with actors and cricket players.