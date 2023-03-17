Honoring Kalpana Chawla: The First Indian-Born American Woman to Travel to Space

Kalpana Chawla was a trailblazing Indian-origin American astronaut who remains a source of inspiration for many. She was born on March 17, 1962, in Karnal, Haryana, and was the first Indian-born woman to fly in space. Chawla's fascination with aircraft and flying began in her childhood. She used to visit local flying clubs with her father and would see the planes. She went on to pursue a degree in aeronautical engineering at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, before moving to the United States in 1982 to fulfil her dream of becoming an astronaut. In 1984, she received a Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington and completed her PhD in the same field from the University of Colorado in 1988. In the same year, she started working at NASA.

Chawla embarked on her first space journey in 1997 on Space Shuttle Columbia as a mission specialist and primary robotic arm operator on this mission. She completed 252 orbits of the earth in 15 days and 16 hours in this mission. Her second and final journey into space was on STS-107 Space Shuttle Columbia. The 16-day flight was a dedicated science and research mission. However, on February 1, 2003, while returning to Earth, the space shuttle disintegrated over Texas, killing all the seven crew members, including Chawla.

Despite her untimely death, Chawla's contributions to space and science research have been recognized with many posthumous medals and awards from both the Indian and US governments. She was admired for her kindness and her constant striving for perfection, which earned her the nickname "KC" among her friends.

Chawla's legacy continues to inspire young women in science and engineering. MetSat-1, the first satellite under the Met-Sat series, was renamed Kalpana-1 in her honor, and the Kalpana Chawla Award was established by the Karnataka government to award young women scientists. In 2017, the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College was established in Karnal, Haryana.

On her birth anniversary, Chawla's life and legacy are celebrated, serving as a reminder of the importance of following one's dreams, working hard, and making a difference in the world.