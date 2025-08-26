Hope SC sets deadline for restoration of statehood

Srinagar: Jammuand Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed hope that the Supreme Court will set a deadline on the restoration of statehood to the Union territory after it hears the case in October.

The apex court on Monday refused to advance the date of hearing on pleas seeking restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the matter is already listed on October 10.

“I do not know who went to the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing. We also want there should be no delay in this decision,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

He said his government has been after the restoration of statehood for the last ten months since the it took over.

“Our first decision in the first cabinet meeting was to pass a resolution on statehood. In my first meeting with the prime minister, the first thing I did was to handover the cabinet resolution on statehood to him,” he said. “We have been waiting, but we have not had any benefit. Unfortunately, the SC is not ready to hear this issue before October 10. We will wait some more and are still hopeful that while the Centre did not take a decision, the SC will,” he added.

The chief minister said had the SC not directed the Centre to conduct the assembly elections in J-K, “perhaps I would not have been here before you as chief minister today”.

“The elections in J-K were possible only when the SC set a deadline. Unfortunately, the SC did not set a deadline on statehood and that is why we are being dragged so much.

“I hope when the issue comes before the SC on October 10, it would set a deadline and our statehood is restored immediately,” he said.

To a question about a protest led by PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti seeking the transfer of prisoners from jails outside the J-K, Abdullah while there was nothing wrong in the protest, but the decisions on the matters of security are taken in Delhi.

“We all are worried about it. But nothing can happen by doing anything in Srinagar. The decisions on the security in Jammu and Kashmir are taken in Delhi, in the Home Ministry. So, better is that she should go to Delhi, meet the Home Minister and raise this issue with him the way we did,” he said.