Horrific Stabbing And Robbery Unfolds In Delhi: Teenager's Brutal Crime Shocks Community

The horrifying attack, which occurred at 11:15 pm on Tuesday in Northeast Delhi, was captured in a purported video. It depicted the juvenile armed with a small knife, brutally assaulting the victim by stabbing him multiple times and eventually slitting his neck. Disturbingly, the attacker paused intermittently to survey his surroundings before engaging in a chilling dance. According to DCP (Northeast) Dr. Joy Tirkey, the motive behind the crime was the victim's refusal to cooperate, as the assailant sought money for purchasing liquor and food.



A senior police officer detailed the sequence of events, indicating that the juvenile initially strangled, stabbed, and slit the victim's neck. Additionally, he physically assaulted the victim, dragged him along the streets, and even threatened locals who attempted to intervene. The police are now investigating the teenager's involvement in prior criminal activities, including two murders, two snatchings, and a robbery.



Expressing the severity of the case, DCP Tirkey stated, "We have written to the Juvenile Justice Board and magistrate to try him as an adult. We have found his criminal antecedents. The present case is also brutal, and the victim deserves justice."



The victim, who worked at a garment shop, was the youngest of three siblings and supported by his mother, who worked as a domestic help. His father had abandoned the family years ago.



The victim's family, grappling with the shock and brutality of the crime, lamented that the incident took place while he was returning from work to his aunt's house. They emphasized his innocence and questioned the need for such violence, expressing that the perpetrator could have simply taken the money and left. The family has chosen not to seek compensation or relief and is deeply affected, with the victim's sister traumatized by the incident.



Witnesses from the colony described the horrifying scene on Thursday, revealing that they were unable to assist the victim due to the juvenile's aggressive threats. One resident recounted the aggressor shouting and dancing, and how they had to wait for him to leave before rendering aid to the victim. Another resident mentioned hearing the victim's cries for help, but the entire ordeal unfolded in less than five minutes, leaving the community in shock and disbelief.

