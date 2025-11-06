Hospital surgeons remove 10 kg abdominal tumour

A team of doctors at a Gurugram-based hospital has successfully removed a huge abdominal tumour weighing about 10 kilograms from a 39-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir.

The patient had been living with the growing mass in her abdomen for 15 years.

The mass went from the suprapubic area to the diaphragm and caused severe anaemia and pain that made it hard to move. Her haemoglobin level had dropped to a dangerously low 4.5 gm/dl, the hospital said in a statement. She saw a lot of doctors and had treatments like uterine artery embolisation at a well-known hospital in 2022, but nothing worked. The patient arrived at the Gynecologic Oncology Outpatient Department at Artemis Hospital needing urgent supportive care and a haematology consult.

Over the course of a month, the patient was optimised for surgery with a focus on correcting her anaemia and improving her overall health status.

The surgical team, with help from the anaesthesia department led by Dr Rajesh Misra, Chairperson - Anaesthesia, Artemis Hospital, performed the complicated procedure on September 25. The tumour, which was about 40 cm across at its widest point, had been pushing on important blood vessels like the inferior vena cava and the aorta, the statement said.

This made the surgery much riskier. During the operation, two units of blood were transfused, and the patient stayed stable the whole time. She is currently in the intensive care unit and is doing well as she recovers.