Live
- Chinese hurting India via loan app scams: Cyber expert
- What happened at Ayodhya from 1526 to 2024
- Lord Hanuman has sent this invitation, says Chiranjeevi at Ayodhya
- Man Arrested for Facebook Post on Ayodhya Ram Mandir
- It is AP’s fate to have mafia don like Kakani as Minister: Somireddy
- Young Kuchipudi prodigy from Telangana to be conferred with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar today
- New Gen AI model to help explain human memory, imagination
- Journo awarded posthumously for his fiction ‘The Misfit’
- 16 teams to participate in National School Band competition on R-Day
- Technozion concludes on a high note
Just In
How does Ram temple look from space?
Highlights
ISRO satellite captures image
New Delhi: As anticipation and public excitement for the grand opening of the Ram temple on Monday reached its peak, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) provided a glimpse of the Ram Mandir as visible from a space satellite.
The image was captured by the Indian Remote Sensing Cartosat satellite on December 16 and processed by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).The satellite imagery reveals the semi-constructed Ram temple, with an enlarged view providing detailed insights into the ongoing construction of the temple. The Cartosat series comprises Indian Earth observation satellites constructed and operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS