How does Ram temple look from space?

New Delhi: As anticipation and public excitement for the grand opening of the Ram temple on Monday reached its peak, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) provided a glimpse of the Ram Mandir as visible from a space satellite.

The image was captured by the Indian Remote Sensing Cartosat satellite on December 16 and processed by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC).The satellite imagery reveals the semi-constructed Ram temple, with an enlarged view providing detailed insights into the ongoing construction of the temple. The Cartosat series comprises Indian Earth observation satellites constructed and operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).