'How low will you stoop?' PM Modi slams Nitish Kumar for his derogatory remarks

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his objectionable remarks about women in the state assembly. Without mentioning his name, Modi said, “He has no shame”.

Kumar’s derogatory remark made in the state assembly gave ammo to the BJP to hit at the Opposition's bloc 'INDIA'.

Leading the attack, PM Modi while addressing a poll rally in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh said, “His (Nitish Kumar) remark in the state assembly has shamed the entire country.”

PM Modi also slammed the INDIA bloc for maintaining silence on a shameful remark made by a Chief Minister, who insulted India before the world.

Slamming Kumar over his remarks, PM Modi said, “A politician who is acting as the flag bearer of the 'INDI' alliance and is playing several games to uproot the current central government; this leader said something unimaginable inside the assembly in front of women politicians. He made obscene remarks. Koi sharm nahi hai unko (He has no shame). Not even a single leader of INDI alliance was ready to say even one word against this insult to women.”

The PM continued his attack on the Opposition saying those who keep such views about women; they can go to any extent. “Can these people do any good for you? Can they save your honour?” Modi asked people while addressing a rally.

“How low will you stoop? You are defaming India before the world. Mothers and sisters, to ensure your honour, I will do whatever I can,” he added.

Nitish Kumar, while speaking on the importance of education among women to control the population in the state, elaborated on how a woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse. “The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him. This is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down,” Kumar had said on Tuesday.

However, after his remark triggered a massive political row, Kumar apologised for his remark inside the assembly and said he was taking his words back. The Opposition members, however, continued their protest inside the House and demanded his resignation.