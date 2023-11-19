HP CM joins people at Mall Road to watch screening of Cricket World Cup final

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Shkhu along with his cabinet ministers joined people at the Mall Road here to watch a public screening of the Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia on Sunday.

The Municipal Corporation of Shimla organised the live telecast of the match at the Town Hall, Ridge and Lift areas of the road by installing large LED screens. The chief minister attended the screening at the Town Hall area, where Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was also present. Sukhu commended the municipal corporation's efforts. Nothing unites India like cricket and it feels so good to see this crowd cheering for the Indian team and praying for the country's win, octogenarian Om Prakash Sood said.

During the day, 'havans' were performed at several temples, including the Shri Naina Devi temple, of the state for India's victory in the world cup. Several hotels and restaurants had also set up big screens for people to watch the match. Earlier in the day, the chief minister inaugurated a mural created by Prof. Him Chatterjee from the Himachal Pradesh University and crafted by artisans from West Bengal near the police control room, an official statement said.

The mural captures the folk culture of various districts of the state, it said. During the inauguration, Sukhu termed tourism and hydropower generation as pivotal revenue streams for the state. The government has laid special focus to bolster tourism and increase tourist influx in the state, and many steps have been taken in this regard, he said. The chief minister offered floral tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary and recalled her contribution in nation building. Today the country is getting the benefits of her visionary decisions, Sukhu said. She took brave decisions of bringing land reforms and nationalising banks to benefit the common people