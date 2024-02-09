HP’s first robotic lab to be established in Bilaspur

Bilaspur : The first robotic lab of Himachal Pradesh will be established at Jukhala center of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Bilaspur district, an official said on Thursday.

A sum of Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned in the first phase, the official said. Along with the virtual lab, other installations would also be made soon to enable the school children to study science related subjects with ease.

After setting up Himachal Pradesh’s first space lab in Government Senior Secondary School Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district, setting up of state’s first robotic lab in DIET at Jukhala is also in the pipeline. Besides the school children who come on educational trips, the lab would also be open for the other people. APJ Abdul Kalam Science Center has already been established in DIET, Jukhala, and sustained efforts are being made to increase the interest of the children in science, the official added.

Meanwhile, six ongoing de-addiction centers in Una district have been closed with immediate effect, officials said on Thursday. Taking a strong action against the centers running shops in the name of de-addiction centers in Una district, the State Mental Health Authority has issued these orders.

The State Mental Health Authority has issued orders to close the de-addiction centers open in Saba Foundation Gagret, Jeevan Jot Bhanjal, Wellness Home Kotlaklan, Last Door Jalgran, Jeevan Sudhar Haroli and Jeevan Jot Tabba, an official said. These centers are run by the people from Punjab instead of Himachal Pradesh.

As per the orders issued from Shimla, the operators of these centers will no longer be able to operate them in future. Till now 26 de-addiction centers were registered in Una district, but after the order to close six centres, the number of de-addiction centers in the district has now reduced to 20. The decision came after the operator of the de-addiction center in Bhanjal was caught for supplying ‘chitta’ (adulterated heroin) following which inspections were carried out in all the addiction centers in the district by a team headed by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SK Verma.