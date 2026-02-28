HPV Vaccination Drive Launched Nationwide including Telangana

The HPV vaccination programme has begun across India, aimed at preventing cervical cancer. The central government has initiated this drive, which is being administered to girls aged 14 to 15 years nationwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the programme at a national event in Rajasthan.

The initiative has also commenced in the Telugu states. Telangana Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha participated in the vaccination drive at King Kothi District Hospital in Hyderabad. In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu attended the programme at Cheepurapalli Community Health Centre in Vizianagaram district to kickstart the vaccination.

The Union Health Ministry announced that a total of 1.15 crore girls across the country will be vaccinated as part of this campaign.