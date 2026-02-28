Retired Army officer gets relief over faulty solar power system

In a ruling underscoring accountability in the renewable energy sector, the Dakshina Kannada District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a solar installation firm to refund Rs. 8.18 lakh to a retired Army officer for defective rooftop installation and deficiency in service. Dr. S Jayaram, a resident of Mangaluru, had invested Rs. 8,18,000 in a rooftop solar power system installed by Raiza Solar after being assured that the unit would generate 40 units of electricity daily.

The company had also promised that excess power could be exported to MESCOM, enabling additional savings, and offered a 25-year warranty.

According to the complaint, the system delivered the promised output only for a brief period before performance dropped significantly.

Despite repeated approaches to the installer and associated service agencies, the issue remained unresolved.

The panels were manufactured by Vikram Solar, with servicing handled by its authorised partner Delta Power Solutions. After examining submissions and records, the Commission found merit in the complaint and directed refund of the entire amount, besides awarding Rs 35,000 for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

The complainant was represented by advocate Shashiraj Rao.