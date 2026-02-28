Explosives found near Hatti Gold Mine gate

Panic gripped workers and residents after dangerous explosive cartridges were found near the main entrance of the Hatti Gold Mine in Karnataka’s Raichur district on Friday, prompting an immediate security alert and police investigation.

According to officials, more than 15 explosive cartridges, typically used in blasting operations, were discovered on the main road close to the mine’s entrance gate. The explosives were found unattended, raising serious concerns about safety and security in the sensitive mining zone.

Security personnel of Hutti Gold Mines Company Limited immediately alerted the Karnataka Police, following which officers from the local police station rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection.

Authorities have confirmed that the ownership of the explosives remains unknown. Police officials suspect that unidentified individuals transporting the explosive materials may have accidentally dropped the cartridges while passing through the area.

Eyewitnesses claimed that two individuals riding a motorcycle were seen moving suspiciously near the location and may have dropped the explosive cartridges while in transit. However, officials have not yet verified these claims and are examining all possible angles.

The discovery has sparked concerns because the Hatti Gold Mine area is considered strategically sensitive due to its importance as one of India’s oldest and most productive gold mining centres. Explosives used in mining operations are strictly regulated and require special permits, storage protocols, and transportation safeguards.

Police are now investigating whether the explosives belonged to the mining company or were being illegally transported for use in private quarrying operations. Authorities are also reviewing surveillance footage from nearby areas to identify those responsible.

Officials stated that security measures around the mine have been strengthened, and additional monitoring has been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents.

No injuries or damage were reported in connection with the discovery. However, officials emphasized that improper handling or unauthorized transportation of explosive materials poses serious risks to public safety.The police have launched a formal probe and assured that strict action will be taken once those responsible are identified.