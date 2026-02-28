Run-fest on cards for India-WI tie at Eden

India’s virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup here on Sunday will be played on the same pitch that witnessed the tournament’s first 200-plus total, by Scotland.

Going by what local curator Sujan Mukherjee indicated, the Super Eights clash between India and West Indies will be held on the strip that hosted the “second match of the T20 World Cup”.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly on Friday evening inspected the pitch before it was fully covered along with the outfield. There was a lengthy discussion between the former BCCI president and Mukherjee, along with the board’s chief curator Ashish Bhowmick. The former India captain checked the firmness from both ends and closely examined the surface.

“Ganguly appeared happy seeing the preparation of the pitch which was last used for the second World Cup match. It’s a typical Eden wicket full of runs and there would be something in it for the bowlers too,” Mukherjee told PTI. He further said there would be considerable dew.

Scotland had recorded the first 200-plus total of this World Cup when they piled up 207/4 against debutants Italy before bowling them out for 134 in the match played here on February 9.

Off-spinner Michael Leask was the player of the match, returning impressive figures of 4/17. With considerable dryness expected on the surface, spin could once again play a crucial role.

However, the Eden pitch has also offered good bounce and carry, and it was particularly evident during England’s matches in which Jofra Archer relished the conditions.

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh would therefore also fancy their chances along with Hardik Pandya.

While India will be playing their first match at Eden Gardens in this edition of the tournament, West Indies enjoy a

slight advantage, having already played two group league games at the venue and winning both (against Scotland and Italy).

The Super Eights fixture has effectively turned into a knockout contest after South Africa defeated the West Indies and India eliminated Zimbabwe on Thursday.