HRD Minister reacted to the controversy arising of some chapters being removed from the CBSE

New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today reacted to the controversy arising out of the syllabus not being taught by the Central Board of Secondary Education for matters like secularism, nationalism, citizenship, demonetisation and democratic rights. He bluntly said that the things that are happening after the removal of some subjects from the syllabus of CBSE are just concocted.

He made a humble request and said that it is our dedicated work to educate children, we have to keep the education of politics and make politics more educated. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted that a lot of unparliamentary comments have been made on the removal of some subjects from the syllabus of CBSE. The problem with these comments is that they resort to sensation by adding select subjects to tell falsehoods.

The opposition alleges that the lessons of India's democracy and pluralism are being "removed" to advance a particular ideology. Nishank said, "Its sole purpose is to reduce student stress by reducing syllabus by 30 per cent." This step has been taken after considering the suggestions received from academics through our "SyllabusForStudents 2020" campaign and on the advice and recommendations of various experts.

There has been a lot of uninformed commentary on the exclusion of some topics from #CBSESyllabus. The problem with these comments is that they resort to sensationalism by connecting topics selectively to portray a false narrative. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 9, 2020



