Berhampur: Hrushikesh and Sudipta make 'Berhampuri Patto' shine in Delhi

The 'Berhampuri Patto,' which is famous for its unique style of weaving, particularly temple-type design, was showcased by the nationally acclaimed anchor couple Hrushikesh and Sudipta Panigrahi of Berhampur at 'Odisha Parba' in New Delhi recently. With their 'Berhampuri Patto' costume, they introduced renowned artistes and personalities on stage on March 24 and 25 at 'Odisha Parba' and drew attention of many, including Odias and non-Odias, living in Delhi who visited the venue at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.They were the centre of attraction as Hrushikesh wore a black coloured suit and a Berhampuri 'Uttariya Patto Bastra' and Sudipta adorned a white and pink coloured Berhampuri 'patto' and blouse with neatly woven 'phoda kumbha' design.





"We have anchored 'Odisha Parba' six times since 2017 in New Delhi, Surat and online during COVID pandemic in 2021 and in a hybrid mode of online and stage in 2022. Though the theme of 'Odisha Parba' this year was Odia 'Asmita' (identity), Swabhiman (self-respect) and Swabhalamban (self-reliance), we wanted to highlight the beautiful handloom silk of Berhampur -- 'Berhampuri Patto' -- on a big platform like 'Odisha Parba' for the first time," said Hrushikesh.





Rajashree Mohanty, the cultural coordinator of 'Odisha Parba,' was excited to see the anchoring couple wearing 'Berhampuri Patto.' Prakash Sahu, one of the trustees of Odia Samaj, who was organising 'Odisha Parba,' was also excited to see them wearing 'Berhampuri Patto.'





Berhampur was named as 'Silk City' for its silk products. When Ganjam came under the imperial authority of the British in 1766-67, the Raja of Mahuri visited Tanjore and Rajamahendri and invited the Telugu Lengayat Dera (weaver) community to come over to Mahuri and work, and thus a new era of silk industry started. The chief industry of Berhampur, as described by T J Maltby in the Ganjam District Manual, was the weaving of tussar silk that was manufactured into gold embroidered turbans, dresses and other articles. The silk products of Berhampur find their way to Chennai, Kolkata and other important places within the country and outside.





"We need to revive the silk products and give the weavers a marketing platform, which is inadequate right now. Capacity building, skill upgrade, finances and capital support are needed so that weavers can go beyond the plateau they have reached in the designing segment," said Hrushikesh.Hrushikesh and Sudipta are optimistic about the future of silk weavers in Berhampur.



