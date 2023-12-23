Live
- K'taka CM thanks Kharge for naming him in Cong's Manifesto Committee for 2024 polls
- BJP slams Kejriwal govt over supply of 'non-standard medicines' to hospitals
- Actor Ryan O'Neal died of congestive heart failure
- Maha: Cops nab man who killed his girlfriend in 24 hrs
- If elected to power, will bring back Roshni Scheme: Ghulam Nabi Azad
- IND-W v AUS-W: No deliberate attempt to score slow, says Perry as Australia score 233 in 90 overs
- Indian scientists develop AI tool for nerve disorders in hand, forearm
- Delhi grapples with worsening air quality, Anand Vihar crosses 'severe' threshold on AQI
- Mariah Carey keeps 2 very specific Christmas trees at her home
- Freight rates from Asia spike 53% in a month amid Red Sea attacks
Just In
Fire mishap in corporate hospital in Hyderabad
Highlights
Fire accident reported in a corporate hospital in Hyderabad today.
Fire accident reported in a corporate hospital in Hyderabad today. Police said that fire broke out at the Ankura Hospital building at Gudimalkapur near Mehdipatnam in the evening . No casualties have been reported so far.
Police said that the fire accident happened on the top floor of the hospital. Police suspected short circuit could be the main reason for the fire mishap.
Soon after the hospital management informed the police about the incident, a total of five fire tenders from nearby fire stations rushed to the spot. Firemen brought the fire under control.
The hospital management had evacuated the patients who were undergoing treatment in the rooms close to the fire incident place.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS