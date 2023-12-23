Fire mishap in corporate hospital in Hyderabad

Fire accident reported in a corporate hospital in Hyderabad today. Police said that fire broke out at the Ankura Hospital building at Gudimalkapur near Mehdipatnam in the evening . No casualties have been reported so far.

Police said that the fire accident happened on the top floor of the hospital. Police suspected short circuit could be the main reason for the fire mishap.

Soon after the hospital management informed the police about the incident, a total of five fire tenders from nearby fire stations rushed to the spot. Firemen brought the fire under control.

The hospital management had evacuated the patients who were undergoing treatment in the rooms close to the fire incident place.