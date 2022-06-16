Huge land scam in Goa, SIT will probe it: CM Sawant

A day after forming a special investigation team (SIT) to probe illegal land grabbing and fraudulent transfer of land tracts, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that even government-owned land had been fraudulently transferred as part of the ongoing scam.

"There are many complaints in the police department about fraudulent sale of land. The Archaeology department has also filed similar cases, as well as the registration department which has received complaints about sale of land with forged documents. There are around 60-70 cases. It is a huge land scam," Sawant told reporters here.

The Chief Minister also said that the land grabbing and illegal transfer racket was more prevalent along the coastline, where real estate prices have shot through the roof in wake of increasing demand for luxury housing.

"In some cases government land has also been transferred, we have come to know about this too. All these cases will be given to the SIT and they should conduct a thorough investigation," the Chief Minister said, adding that the victims of land-grabbing and illegal land transfer could complain directly to the SIT.

The seven member SIT is headed by the Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan and includes six other officials from the Revenue, Archaeology and the office of the state Registrar.