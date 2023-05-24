Hyderabad: Telangana Candidates shine in Union Public Service Commission CSE 2022

Hyderabad : In a triumph of unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has unveiled the much-awaited final result of the UPSC examination 2022. Candidates from the State of Telangana have emerged as shining stars, painting the skies with the vibrant hues of their achievements.

Few rankers from Telangana are Pavan Datta (22) Sanketh Ajmera (35), Sri Sai Ashrith (40), Richa Kulkarni (54), Pranav (60) Utkarsh Kumar (78), DongreRevaiah (410), T Sai Krishna Reddy (640) Sainath Ramdeni (742).

Family support was key, says third ranker Uma Harthi

Uma Harthi, a beacon of inspiration and determination, has attained an extraordinary achievement by securing the remarkable All India Rank 3 in the UPSC examination. Reflecting on her remarkable journey, she emphasised the crucial role of emotional support in navigating the rigorous UPSC examination process. Irrespective of gender, she highlighted the significance of unwavering family support as the driving force behind her success, acknowledging that while information and study materials may be readily available, the invaluable pillars of emotional support and familial encouragement are irreplaceable.

She graciously advised aspiring UPSC candidates to seek motivation from all possible sources, including her own story if it serves as inspiration. With an unwavering commitment spanning five years, she candidly shared her experience of encountering failures along the way.

However, guided by her unwavering dedication and the belief her parents bestowed upon her, she persevered in her studies, eventually reaping the rewards of her relentless efforts. Civil Services had always been her cherished goal, leading her to forgo job opportunities after graduation and devote herself wholeheartedly to exam preparation, supported by her parents.