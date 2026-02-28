  1. Home
Canadian PM Mark Carney arrives in India

  • Created On:  28 Feb 2026 7:11 AM IST
Canadian PM Mark Carney arrives in India
NEW DELHI: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Mumbai on Friday for his first official visit to India, seeking to reset relations and deepen trade cooperation with New Delhi after ties deteriorated in recent years under his predecessor.

During his four-day trip, Carney is set to hold talks with business leaders and will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

India’s foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday that the meeting between the two leaders would offer an opportunity to reaffirm “the positive momentum and shared vision” for a forward-looking partnership.

India-Canada RelationsMark Carney India VisitNarendra Modi MeetingBilateral Trade TalksDiplomatic Reset
