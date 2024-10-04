I am not quitting, says BJD MLA Sujata

Jajpur: Jajpur Biju Janata Dal MLA Sujata Sahu on Thursday set media speculations to rest by saying that she is not resigning from Jajpur Assembly seat to pave the way for party’s organisational secretary and former Jajpur legislator Pranab Prakash Das, popularly known as Bobby, to contest a by-election.

Sujata made it clear that neither she will tender her resignation nor Pranab will fight in the by-election.

“It is all speculation in the media and there is no iota

of truth behind the revelation of Pranab contesting by-election from Jajpur. I have neither been told to tender my resignation nor have I been informed about Pranab fighting a by-election,” said Sujata.

She also categorically ruled out by-election for Jajpur Assembly seat and said she will continue as the MLA. Sujata said Pranab did not say anything regarding the by-election in Jajpur. The senior leader simply spoke about fighting for the development of Jajpur.

“Pranab had said he will fight. It does not mean to fight for election. Fight means he would fight for the problems of Jajpur people. Neither will I vacate the seat by resigning nor Pranab

will fight the by-election from Jajpur. I reject all speculations going on in the media for the last two days,” said Sujata.

Speculations are rife that Pranab would contest from Jajpur in the event of by-election after he attended Jan Sampark padayatra programme organised by the BJD in Jajpur on Wednesday. He said, “I am working for Naveen Patnaik, for BJD and entire Odisha. I thank Naveen Patnaik for giving me everything I have demanded from road infrastructure to medical college. I am son of Jajpur and no power can stop a son who wants to come to his mother. I get a lot of energy after meeting all the people. Now I am ready for another fight in Jajpur.”

Pranab’s statement had created ripples in political circles and people are eager to know whether Jajpur

sitting MLA Sujata Sahu

will resign to pave the way for Pranab to fight a

by-election.

Amid speculations about a possible by-election in Jajpur to enable Pranab to enter the Assembly, BJD district president Saroj Kumar Mohapatra strongly ruled out any move in this direction. Stating that there is no question of any by-election in Jajpur, he said Pranab spoke about fighting for protecting the interests of the people of Jajpur and development of the area.

Pranab did not speak about fighting a by-election from Jajpur as he is capable of working for BJD and people without becoming a legislator, Mohapatra said.