'I have sisters,' Priyanka quotes Deewar dialogue

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary In-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tweet on Wednesday said that sisters of the state will bring change in UP politics.









Quoting from the famous Amitabh Bachchan blockbuster 'Deewar' she said, "I have sisters who will bring change in politics."

She said that Congress doesn't believe in politics of caste and religion and has targeted the fairer gender in her campaign and had promised 40 per cent ticket for the women.

The Congress general secretary has been focussing on women power and the party is organising Marathon of girls in the theme of -- 'Ladki hun lad sakti hun'.

She in her interaction with women recently said: "Suno Draupadi, shastra utha lo. Ab Govind na aayenge. Kab tak aas lagaogi tum, bike hue akhbaron se. Kaisi Raksha maang rahi ho, Dushasan ke darbaron se. (Listen Draupadi, take up arms as Lord Krishna will not come for rescue. How long will you wait for justice from newspapers that are already sold. What kind of protection are you seeking from Dushasan's court)," she said.

She said that this time, the talk of giving 40 per cent tickets to women in Assembly elections is just a beginning.

Taking suo motu cognizance, the government on Wednesday ordered a probe into allegations of hacking of Instagram accounts of Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra's children.

According to sources, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology approached Instagram taking suo motu cognizance of the allegation made by Priyanka Gandhi of the hacking of the Instagram accounts of her children. Instagram has informed the ministry that the allegation is false and no complaint has been lodged from the Gandhi family or on behalf of anyone so far.

In an exclusive chat with IANS over phone, Robert Vadra said on Tuesday, "We have the proof of what we are saying. We will definitely take recourse to the law. We believe in the justice system. The way this government is behaving, only legal remedy can stop it. Also, this should not happen to children."