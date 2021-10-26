I want to speak to you frankly, Amit Shah tells J&K youth 

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the final day of his three-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir, addressed a gathering at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Monday. He had the bulletproof glass shield removed while talking to the people of the Union Territory, saying he wants to "speak to them frankly".

"I was taunted, condemned… today, I want to speak to you frankly, which is why there is no bullet proof shield or security here," Shah said. This is his first visit to Jammu & Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The Home Minister also hit out at National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah for seeking talks with Pakistan, saying the government would rather talk to the youth of Jammu & Kashmir for making it the most developed in the country. "I read in newspapers that Farooq Abdullah has suggested that the government should talk to Pakistan. He has a right to his opinion, but we would rather talk to the Kashmiri youth," Shah said in his address.

"The repealing of Article 370 had only one intention - to put Kashmir, Jammu and newly created Ladakh (Union Territory) on the path of development. You will see the fruits of our efforts by 2024," the Home Minister added. Shah said that those who advocate talks with Islamabad and separatists should be asked what has Pakistan done in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "Compare the development between this side and PoK. Do they have electricity, roads, healthcare and toilets. There is nothing (on the other side). You (Kashmiris) have the same rights as any other Indian," he said.