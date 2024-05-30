I will go to jail on June 2 to save my country: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi : In the midst of the Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again attacked the BJP and the Central Government. He also highlighted the achievements of the Delhi and Punjab governments. He also addressed the subject of corruption. He stated, "I am fully prepared to go to jail on June 2 and I am proud that I am going to jail to save my country."

Delhi CM Kejriwal said, "They (BJP) are saying that Kejriwal did corruption, but people are saying that if Kejriwal is corrupt, then there is no honest person in the world. They do not have any proof, they say that there was a scam of 100 crores, raids were done at 500 places, but not even a single penny was recovered."





CM Kejriwal went on to remark, ''In a recent TV interview, PM Modi was asked why Arvind Kejriwal was detained since he claims there is no evidence against him.The Prime Minister has stated that there is no proof and no recovery has taken place, citing Arvind Kejriwal's years of experience in this field.When the Prime Minister admits in front of the entire country that he does not have any proof, it implies that the entire issue is fabricated. They arrested me because PM Modi is incapable of doing the task that Kejriwal does.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convenor remarked, "I offered free power to everyone in Delhi and Punjab; PM Modi cannot do this. Modi cannot build good government schools for children, as I have done. I established mohalla clinics and hospitals for the care of people; PM Modi cannot do so. PM Modi cannot perform the amount of work I have done, therefore put Kejriwal in jail.

Today, the most vocal voice against their dictatorship and hooliganism is that of the Aam Aadmi Party. They want to silence my voice. They want to break me. No power in this world can break me. Just like Bhagat Singh went to the gallows smilingly for his country, I am Bhagat Singh's disciple. If I have to go to jail even 100 times to save the country, I will go."

While making claims, he added, "Just two days ago, Home Minister Amit Shah ji went to Ludhiana and threatened 3 crore Punjabis. He spoke of dismissing the Punjab government after June 4.I am going to jail due to this hooliganism. This is something I am speaking up against. No Indian Home Minister has ever issued such a warning before. How will you remove them? Out of 117, 92 MLAs are ours. Will you break them or buy them or threaten them?" He said, "I want to tell Home Minister Amit Shah ji that if he had asked the Punjabis with love, he would have given one or two seats. Now that he has threatened 3 crore people, Punjabis will give a good reply to this threat on 1 June.

