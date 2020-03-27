IAF sets up nine quarantine facilities

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has created nine quarantine facilities of 200-300 personnel capacity each, at nodal IAF bases across the country. Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore has been designated as the 1st laboratory in the IAF to undertake COVID19 testing, the Indian Air Force said in a statement. IAF aircraft are continuing to fly in medical supplies and doctors to Leh and fly out blood samples for COVID19 testing to Chandigarh and Delhi.



Air India pilots' unions, IPG an ICPA, have said their members will support the government and will operate any special flight irrespective of the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Pilots Guild and Indian Commercial Pilots Association said, Air India pilots note with "admiration" the proactive way in which the government has been working round the clock to combat the coronavirus pandemic.