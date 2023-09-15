IAF's Bakshi Ka Talab base in Lucknow set for expansion

Lucknow: The 38 wing of Indian Air Force at Bakshi Ka Talab in Lucknow will soon undergo a major expansion to be compatible to deal with multiple air operations.

The IAF base will be turned into a full-fledged facility to handle fighter jetsand cargo.

Currently, it is a base for Jaguar fighters and second home of Surya Kiran aerobatic team, which conducts training sorties to hone the flying skills.

A senior IAF official said, “Across the country, IAF is upgrading and expanding its existing bases. BKT base, too, will be expanded. Till date we are handling fighters and their maintenance, but now, on occasions, we are landing wide body aircraft such as C-130 J Super Hercules.”

In next few years, this station will become full-fledged base handling multiple aircraft and technical expertise,” the IAF official said.

Established at 15 Wing Bareilly in October of 1963 as 8 care and maintenance unit, the unit moved to its present location in 1966 under the administrative and functional control of Headquarters Central Air Command.

The 11 squadron (Sqn) with Dakotas (transport aircraft) moved to BKT station in 1966. They used to operate ferry trips to CarNicobar.

In 1980, Air Defence Flight (ADF) moved into this base. Later, the ADF moved to Bareilly in 1992. In the same year, 71 RMU (Radio Maintenance Unit) moved into this base.

“The BKT base was formed to provide basic facilities at short notice to aircraft as and when required. Later, it was transformed to 38 Wing in November 2014,” said another IAF official.