Live
- NPCI, IDRBT join hands to bolster security for digital payments
- Halder Venture Limited FY25 overview: Standalone profit soars 106%, revenue grows 19% amid strategic acquisitions
- iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
- South Korea: Air Force grounds KF-16 fighter jets following Alaska accident
- Development and Welfare are priority for govt, asserts AP CM Chandrababu
- Heatwave: People asked to stay indoors during peak hours
- Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care
- SSP chief slapped by party worker at event
- Meharda gets addl charge as Raj DGP
- Gang-rape of minor in MP: Cong says case being suppressed
IAS officer Chakma suspended
The Odisha government on Tuesday placed IAS officer Dhiman Chakma under suspension, a day after he was sent to jail for allegedly taking bribe from a businessman.
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday placed IAS officer Dhiman Chakma under suspension, a day after he was sent to jail for allegedly taking bribe from a businessman. “Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered suspension of Shri Dhiman Chakma, Sub-Collector, Dharamgarh, with immediate effect,” an official release said.
Chakma, a 2021-batch IAS officer, was on Sunday caught by sleuths of the Vigilance department while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the businessman at Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district. “It is further ordered that during the period of suspension, the headquarters of Shri Chakma is fixed at the GA&PG department, government of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, and he shall not leave the said headquarters without prior permission,” a notification issued by the General Administration department said. He was arrested on Monday, and produced before a court, which rejected his bail petition.
Chakma was sent to jail at Dharmagarh, but later shifted to a hospital on health grounds. The Vigilance officials also recovered Rs 47 lakh in cash during a raid at his official residence in Kalahandi.