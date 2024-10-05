ICMR, NTPC to promote solar energy in healthcare research

New Delhi: The ICMR has signed a memorandum of understanding with the NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) to promote sustainable energy in healthcare research, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', an official statement said.

The partnership aims to equip Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) institutes across the country with solar power, supporting India's push towards renewable energy and sustainability, the statement issued by the Union health ministry said.

Under the agreement, the NVVN will supply, install, test, commission and maintain rooftop solar panels at 15 ICMR institutes with a combined capacity of 4,559 KW. The project also includes a power purchase agreement (PPA) for grid-connected solar projects, offering a fixed solar tariff for the next 25 years to ensure long-term cost efficiency and sustainability for the ICMR's operations, the statement said.

Seven institutes are already benefitting from solar power installed under earlier projects and the MoU with the NVVN will extend solarisation efforts to the additional facilities, significantly reducing the ICMR's carbon footprint and energy expenditure, it said. The partnership effectively advances India's national renewable energy goals, fostering a sustainable future in healthcare research and positioning the ICMR as a leader in green energy adoption within the biomedical field, the statement said.

