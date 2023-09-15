  • Menu
If Congress wants to benefit, it should boycott Rahul Gandhi not journalists: BJP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

Highlights

The BJP on Friday took a swipe at the Congress over the opposition INDIA bloc's decision to boycott 14 broadcast media anchors

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday took a swipe at the Congress over the opposition INDIA bloc's decision to boycott 14 broadcast media anchors, saying shunning media or any other institution will do it no good and the party can only benefit by boycotting Rahul Gandhi as he has no strength.

There is no institution in India that this opposition alliance has not attacked, be it the Election Commission or courts, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters.

All of them are doing their work well, he said before targeting Gandhi.

