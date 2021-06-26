Top
"If Fight on oxygen is over lets do some work", Arvind Kejriwal jibe at BJP

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File/Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal has quipped over the recent report on oxygen crisis in hospitals

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal has quipped over the recent report on oxygen crisis in hospitals across the country and demand for oxygen from the Center during the second wave of coronavirus infection. He said that, If the fight on oxygen is over, So can we do some work?

Kejriwal tweeted, "If Your fight on oxygen is over, so let's do some work? Let's make such a system together that no one lacks oxygen in the third wave. In the second wave, people suffered a severe lack of oxygen. Now, this should not happen in the third wave. If we fight amongst ourselves then Corona will win and If we fight together, the country will win."

