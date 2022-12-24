IFSO conducts ‘Op Masoom’ in Delhi

New Delhi: The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police conducted 'Operation Masoom' against child pornography and pedophilia networks in the capital on inputs from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Delhi Police registered 1050 FIRs as part of a major drive against child pornography. Along with this, 36 people have been arrested.The accused were found sharing child sexual abuse content through WhatsApp and other platforms.

Police said that through the National Crime Records Bureau, the IFSO received information about violations related to child pornography (CTR or cyber intelligence).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said that, Based on these CTRs, 105 cases were registered in different police stations of Delhi and legal action was taken against the culprits.He said 36 people have been arrested or apprehended during the operation.

The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has signed a MoU with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). After this, they coordinated with the cyber cell of Delhi Police.NCEMC also has tie-ups with social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. This agency monitors the content being shared on these social media platforms using various tools.If any pornographic material related to children is found, the concerned security agencies are informed.

The coordinated action against child pornography was initiated by DCP KPS Malhotra in December last year.This is the second such operation of Delhi Police since last year. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Ops (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police had registered 172 FIRs and apprehended 102 people in 2021.