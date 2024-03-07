IGL Slashes CNG Prices By Rs 2.5/kg In Delhi, NCR, And Haryana Cities

In a strategic and customer-centric move, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has taken the progressive step of reducing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices by Rs 2.5 per kg across key regions, including Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR), and specific cities in Haryana. The decision, effective from March 7, 2024, aims to make eco-friendly transportation more affordable and accessible for residents in these areas.



As per IGL's official announcement on social media platform Twitter (formerly known as X), the retail price of CNG in Delhi will witness a significant drop from Rs 76.59 per kg to the new rate of Rs 74.09 per kg. This reduction is expected to have a positive impact on consumers and promote the adoption of CNG as a cleaner fuel option for vehicles.



The price cut extends beyond Delhi, reaching Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad in the NCR. In these regions, CNG will now cost Rs 78.70 per kg, providing residents with more economical and sustainable fuel alternatives. The move aligns with the broader goal of fostering a cleaner and greener environment by encouraging the use of natural gas in transportation.



For residents in Gurugram, the revised CNG price will be Rs 80.12 per kg, reflecting IGL's commitment to providing competitive rates across different locations. Additionally, Rewari and Karnal will witness new CNG rates of Rs 78.70 and Rs 80.43 per kg, respectively.



The initiative by IGL follows a similar decision by state-run Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which also recently reduced CNG prices by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 73.50 per kg. Both companies emphasize that this reduction is not just a financial benefit for consumers but a strategic move to increase the adoption of natural gas in the transportation sector. This, they believe, will contribute to making India cleaner and greener, aligning with the country's broader sustainability goals.



The effective date for these revised rates is March 7, indicating that consumers will experience the cost benefits immediately. As the nation looks towards more sustainable energy solutions, such initiatives play a crucial role in shaping a cleaner and environmentally conscious future. The CNG price reduction is expected to not only positively impact the pockets of consumers but also promote a shift towards more sustainable and eco-friendly fuel alternatives in the transportation sector.

