IIMC attains deemed-to-be-university status

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), a leading institution for journalism and mass communication, on Wednesday attained deemed-to-be-university status.

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), a leading institution for journalism and mass communication, on Wednesday attained deemed-to-be-university status.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that with this new status, IIMC is now authorised to offer degrees, including doctoral degrees.

The declaration extends to IIMC New Delhi and its five regional campuses located in Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Amravati (Maharashtra), Aizawl (Mizoram), Kottayam (Kerala), and Dhenkanal (Odisha).

The ministry informed that the deemed-to-be-university status has been declared by the Ministry of Education. The University Grant Commission (UGC), the regulatory body for higher educational institutions, had given the advice to he Ministry of Education to grant IIMC the status of deemed-to-be-university under distinct category.

According to the ministry the detailed notification regarding the deemed-to-be-university status to IIMC can be accessed at https://iimc.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/file/2024/Jan/Notification.pdf

