IISER Berhampur ready to kick-start Phase IV Yuva Sangam

Berhampur: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)-Berhampur prepares itself to kick-start the Phase IV of ‘Yuva Sangam’ as part of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ campaign. A delegation of 45 students and off-campus youngsters in the age group of 18-30 years from 30 districts of Odisha will travel to Himachal Pradesh for a cultural-cum- educational tour to be conducted between February 10 and March 15.

The registration portal https://ebsb.aicte-india.org opened from Thursday and the eligible students can register their names till February 4 to participate in this programme, said Prof Ashok Kumar Ganguli, Director, IISER-Berhampur, nominated as the Nodal HEI for this Phase IV of ‘Yuva Sangam’ Odisha.

Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala has been identified as the nodal Higher Educational Institution (HEI) for Himachal Pradesh. All the youths in this age group comprising students, NSS/NYKS volunteers, employed/self-employed persons are encouraged to register their names, Prof Ganguli said.

Under this initiative, the youth will receive comprehensive exposure to Paryatan (tourism), Parampara (tradition), Pragati (development), Paraspar Sampark (people to people connect) and Pradyogiki (technology).

‘Yuva Sangam’ is a unique effort to give strength to Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative which endeavours to promote experiential learning and introduce youth to the rich diversity of Bharat as a whole. “Our country’s strength lies in its diversity and there is a lot to see in our country for everybody to mingle with each other. HEIs of various States have been linked to it,” he said.

The Phase IV of ‘Yuva Sangam’ aims at fostering strong connections among the nation’s youth emphasising experiential learning and cultural exchange between the youths of Odisha and Himachal Pradesh. It would provide greater opportunities for the students in HEIs and the youths of Odisha to have a comprehensive understanding of diverse facets across Himachal Pradesh, which is known for its stunning landscapes, snow-capped peaks, vibrant culture, festivals and warm hospitality. The programme is supported by various Union ministries, Railways and respective State governments.

Prof Ganguli convened a press meet in the presence of Dean Prof Biswasroy Chowhan and Assistant Registrar K Manjunath.