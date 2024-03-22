  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

I'm not sad about Kejriwal's condition: Anna Hazare

Im not sad about Kejriwals condition: Anna Hazare
x
Highlights

Anna Hazare, a social activist, has issued a major statement in response to Kejriwal's arrest. He stated that I am disappointed that Kejriwal did not...

Anna Hazare, a social activist, has issued a major statement in response to Kejriwal's arrest. He stated that I am disappointed that Kejriwal did not listen to me. After Kejriwal became Chief Minister, I wrote him two letters about the new liquor policy. I'm sorry he didn't listen to me, and he's now been arrested for it.

Hazare stated that when Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia first joined us, I advised them to constantly strive for the good of the country. But he did not keep this in mind. He stated that I will not give him any advise right now. Do everything the law and government need.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X