I'm not sad about Kejriwal's condition: Anna Hazare

Anna Hazare, a social activist, has issued a major statement in response to Kejriwal's arrest. He stated that I am disappointed that Kejriwal did not listen to me. After Kejriwal became Chief Minister, I wrote him two letters about the new liquor policy. I'm sorry he didn't listen to me, and he's now been arrested for it.
Hazare stated that when Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia first joined us, I advised them to constantly strive for the good of the country. But he did not keep this in mind. He stated that I will not give him any advise right now. Do everything the law and government need.
