IMA Advice Kerala Government To Conduct The Swearing-In Ceremony Through Digital Platform

India is going through its second wave of COVID, during the worrisome situation, on Saturday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked Kerala's new government to hold its swearing-in procedure on a virtual platform.

According to IMA, one of the many factors that caused the second wave of the pandemic in the state was a breach of COVID-19 norms during the election campaign. The new government is going to hold the power with a scientific mindset and an interpretation of the people's will.

The statement released by IMA said that the oath-taking ceremony should be done through digital platforms to avoid the gatherings of the people and will curb the chain of transmission. Further, it would spread a message to fight against the COVID and will ensure more people follow COVID behavior norms.

On May 20, the new LDF government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is expected to take power. Vijayan recently said that he intended to take the oath on May 20.

The state reported on May 14, 34,694 new COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths, bringing the total to 6243. Although 31,319 people were cured of the infection, bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,36,790, the state is currently treating 4,42,194 people. In the past 24 hours 1,31,375 samples were tested for detection and the state holds the positivity rate of 26.41%. On May 12, Kerala recorded 43,529 positive cases that were the highest daily cases recorded since the pandemic outbreak.

As part of its attempts to reduce the daily caseload, the state is currently shut down for nine days. Pinarayi Vijayan said that in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram, where the test positivity rate is high, a triple lockdown will be enforced. The Chief Minister also pointed out the severity of the month that will be very crucial for the state to decide their further upcoming situation. He said, "Experts have said the month of May is very crucial for Kerala. Lockdown measures have helped the north Indian states to contain the second wave of COVID-19. That is a good sign", a report published in Mint.

He indicated the importance of reducing the death rates by imposing lockdown and had also mentioned the steps that the government had taken for the people to provide food kits and timely distribution of social security pension.