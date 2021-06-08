IMA demands Ramdev to apologise in public domain

Hyderabad: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday sent a legal notice to Yoga guru Ramdev over mocking allopathy. IMA demanded a written apology and recall of Statements made by him against modern medicine.

Moreover the association has alleged that the Yoga guru had damaged the reputation of the doctors practising allopathy and modern medicine and asked assurance for not making such defamatory statements in future.

Baba Ramdev owned Patanjali earlier had issued a clarification on the statement saying there was no ill-will against modern science or its practitioners. But the medical fraternity is not satisfied with the explanation and wanted an apology in the public domain such as on mainstream and social media as he mocked publicly earlier.

In an event recently Ramdev stated, "ALLOPATHY EK AISI STUPID AND DIWALIYA SCIENCE HAI". It is not the first time he targeted modern medicine. Also, he has been claiming that doctors practising modern medicine are murderers in the past to boost his so-called wonder medicine Coronil for Covid-19 cure.

Moreover, the IMA said that the Yoga teacher had misled the public at large by claiming that Remdesivir, Faviflu and all other drugs approved by the Drug Controller and General of India (DCGI) have failed to cure Covid patients and publicly said that "LAKHO LOGO KI MAUT ALLOPHATHY KI DAWAI KHANE SE HUI HAI".

Indian Medical Association has alleged that the statements made by Yoga guru are solely for business purpose to increase the sales of "Coronil" developed by Patanjali Ayurveda. By criticizing modern medicine Ramdev has not only insulted doctors but also challenged the wisdom and integrity of the DGCI, CDSCO and the experts of the Central Government and his disrespected statement also hurts the doctors and health workers who have lost their lives while treating Covid-19 patients.

Ramdev has warned prosecuting by the Indian Medical Association u/s 505 IPC for spreading rumours which are likely to cause fear to the public and also u/s 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for creating panic during the pandemic.