IMD forecasts light rain for northern states, heavy rain for south

New Delhi: A Western Disturbance, seen as a cyclonic circulation over Himachal Pradesh and its neighbourhood and an induced cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh, is likely to result in light to moderate rainfall in Delhi - which had already received some showers, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh on Friday and Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 5 days, and expected to bring respite to the northern states that have been reeling a scorching heat wave, the IMD said.

Rains have also been forecast for Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka, and the Konkan-Goa region during the next 5 days as the Southwest Monsoon picks up momentum.

It also said a trough at mean sea level runs off Karnataka and Kerala coasts and lower-level winds are likely to strengthen on the west coast during the next 3 days. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Marathwada during the next 5 days.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph), is likely over Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep, and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during next 5 days.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Vidarbha and its neighbourhood in the lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Vidarbha during June 21-23, and Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on June 21-22.

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and its neighbourhood which is likely to result in widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40) kmph) over the northeastern states and sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the next 5 days.

A cyclonic circulation lies over Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh which is likely to result in fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days.