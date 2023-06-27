IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain in Delhi and the weather is expected to remain pleasant for the rest of the week

New Delhi: In the capital Delhi, people got relief from the heat on Tuesday. Today, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in Delhi.The sky has been overcast in New Delhi since early morning. The Meteorological Department predicts that rain will make the weather pleasant in Delhi for the rest of the week.



The Meteorological Department predicts that the minimum temperature in New Delhi tomorrow, June 28, will be 26 degrees and the highest temperature will be 35 degrees.The incessant rain may persist in New Delhi until Sunday. Simultaneously, the maximum temperature will range from 33 to 35 degrees. Due to moderate rain in the early hours of Tuesday, the lowest temperature in Delhi was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below usual. An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official stated the city received 5.6 mm of rain in the previous 24 hours until 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. At 8.30 a.m., the relative humidity was 94 percent.

On Tuesday, the lowest temperature in Delhi was 24.5 degrees Celsius, while the highest temperature was 34 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert for Tuesday morning.For weather warnings, IMD utilises four colours: green indicates no action is necessary, yellow means watch and stay informed, orange means be prepared for any eventuality, and red means take immediate action.The monsoon arrived in the national capital on Sunday, two days ahead of schedule, bringing respite to Delhiites from the scorching heat.