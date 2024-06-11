IMD issues heavy rain alert

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said the southwest monsoon has progressed further into parts of the North Arabian Sea and Maharashtra. Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into more areas of the North Arabian Sea, South Gujarat, some parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur in various districts of Telangana including Nalgonda, Rangareddy and Mahbubnagar, the IMD said in the forecast. Thunderstorms with rain accompanied with lightning and gusty winds is very likely in Hyderabad. Light to moderate rain is likely at a few places till June 17.

In Andhra Pradesh, heavy rain is likely to occur over Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours and thunderstorms with lightning and winds is likely over North Coastal AP, Yanam, South Coastal AP regions till June 14. During the next 72 hours, very serious rainfall can occur in Rayalaseema. Might cause extreme floods in combined Kurnool and Anantapur districts.

Also the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall to persist over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Coastal & North Interior Karnataka in the next 48 hours. Mumbai has experienced a significant shift in weather in the 24 hours ending on Monday morning with the onset of monsoon.

In the northeastern region, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim will experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall.



Heavy rainfall is expected from June 10 to 14 in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura will also see heavy rainfall on June 13, and 14. Very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam & Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim from June 11 to 14, and Arunachal Pradesh on June 13 and 14.