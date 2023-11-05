IMD Predicts Isolated Heavy Rainfall In Kerala Amid Southern Weather Patterns

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has foreseen isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala over the coming days as a result of the current weather patterns affecting the southern region of the country.

Specifically, the IMD has issued orange alerts for three districts in Kerala—Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram—scheduled for Sunday.

The IMD's forecast indicates the presence of a cyclonic circulation situated over southern Tamil Nadu and neighboring regions, with a predicted movement in a west-northwest direction toward the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea in the next three days.

Additionally, due to the strong lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal caused by these weather systems, there is a high likelihood of widespread light to moderate rainfall occurring across South Peninsular India during the upcoming week.

The IMD's report highlights that from November 5 to 8, Kerala can expect isolated heavy rainfall, with Sunday particularly likely to witness isolated very heavy rainfall in the southern region of the state. These predictions reflect the need for residents and authorities to be prepared for possible weather-related disruptions and take necessary precautions.