Live
- KCR let down Telangana: Surekha
- I am with Praja Shanti Party: Babu Mohan
- Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Wayanad on Wednesday
- Imtiaz Ali on A.R. Rahman: Only music director who works without safety-net: IANS Interview
- Khammam: DC inspects election training programme
- Country heading towards developed nation status by 2047, says FM Sitharaman at Viksit Bharat Ambassador meet-up
- Lt Gen J S Sidana takes over as DG Electronics & Mechanical Engineers
- KTR advocates for farmers’ rights
- IPL 2024: Trent Boult's bowling was world-class against MI, says Stuart Broad
- Khammam: Elections put damper on real estate boom
Just In
IMD warns of extreme heat wave between April-June
New Delhi: India is set to experience extreme heat during the April to June period, with the central and western peninsular parts expected to face the...
New Delhi: India is set to experience extreme heat during the April to June period, with the central and western peninsular parts expected to face the worst impact, the IMD said on Monday as the country prepares for seven-phase general elections from April 19. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country during the April-June period, with a high probability over central and western peninsular India.
Normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely over some parts of the western Himalayan region, northeastern states and north Odisha, he said. Above-normal heatwave days are likely over most parts in the plains during this period.
Ten to 20 days of heat wave are expected in different parts of the country against a normal of four to eight days, he said. Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience the worst impact of heat waves, Mohapatra said. Above-normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country in April, with a high probability over central south India.