Improving Accessibility: Mata Jhandewalan Mandir Takes Further Steps For Mobility Enhancement
- Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announces the Mata Jhandewalan Mandir's proactive measures to enhance mobility, including the removal of road-encroaching sheds.
- Learn how these voluntary actions aim to alleviate congestion and ensure safer pedestrian movement in the heart of Delhi.
Speaking to X, Saxena revealed the management's resolution to eliminate sheds encroaching on the road, stating, "In another noteworthy voluntary initiative, Mata Jhandewalan Mandir management is currently dismantling the sheds encroaching on the road adjacent to the Temple. This action results in the liberation of the connecting road between Rani Jhansi Marg and DB Gupta Road, leading to a substantial improvement in congestion and overall mobility."
Earlier on Friday, Saxena had declared that, following his intervention, the ancient Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Marg had voluntarily dismantled its gate near the foot overbridge. Describing it as a commendable effort, Saxena took to X to emphasize that this decision would enhance pedestrian safety and alleviate traffic congestion on the vital arterial road linking north and south Delhi.