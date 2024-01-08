Improving Accessibility: Mata Jhandewalan Mandir Takes Further Steps For Mobility Enhancement

Two days following his involvement, which resulted in the removal of a gate to enhance pedestrian access, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has now disclosed that the management of Mata Jhandewalan Mandir has taken an additional measure to enhance mobility in the surrounding area.



Speaking to X, Saxena revealed the management's resolution to eliminate sheds encroaching on the road, stating, "In another noteworthy voluntary initiative, Mata Jhandewalan Mandir management is currently dismantling the sheds encroaching on the road adjacent to the Temple. This action results in the liberation of the connecting road between Rani Jhansi Marg and DB Gupta Road, leading to a substantial improvement in congestion and overall mobility."

Earlier on Friday, Saxena had declared that, following his intervention, the ancient Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Marg had voluntarily dismantled its gate near the foot overbridge. Describing it as a commendable effort, Saxena took to X to emphasize that this decision would enhance pedestrian safety and alleviate traffic congestion on the vital arterial road linking north and south Delhi.